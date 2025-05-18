Merseyside's busy St Helens Bus Station closes - here's what you need to know as services rerouted
St Helens Bus Station has closed as part of the St Helens Town Centre Regeneration.
From today, most services that currently operate from the bus station will instead be rerouted and depart from a new, temporary bus station located on Chalon Way West.
This will be known as St Helens Temporary Bus Hub and the Merseytravel travel centre will also be located here.
As well as moving to St Helens Temporary Bus Hub (Chalon Way West), some services are also rerouted in St Helens Town Centre and may call at different stops than usual.
For full details on the services affected, visit www.merseytravel.gov.uk/travel-updates/st-helens-bus-station-closure/