Merseyside's busy St Helens Bus Station closes - here's what you need to know as services rerouted

By Charlie Watts

Reporter

Published 18th May 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 18th May 2025, 12:23 BST
A bus station in Merseyside has closed today (Sunday, May 18), following the last bus yesterday.

St Helens Bus Station has closed as part of the St Helens Town Centre Regeneration.

St Helens Bus Station has closedplaceholder image
St Helens Bus Station has closed | Google

Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From today, most services that currently operate from the bus station will instead be rerouted and depart from a new, temporary bus station located on Chalon Way West.

This will be known as St Helens Temporary Bus Hub and the Merseytravel travel centre will also be located here.

As well as moving to St Helens Temporary Bus Hub (Chalon Way West), some services are also rerouted in St Helens Town Centre and may call at different stops than usual.

For full details on the services affected, visit www.merseytravel.gov.uk/travel-updates/st-helens-bus-station-closure/

Related topics:MerseytravelBusesTravel
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice