Liverpool Council has explained how it found itself in the middle of a TikTok row over parking.

User Zoe Bread hit the headlines after she parked on a street in Manchester and claimed confusing signs meant she bought a ticket from the wrong machine.

The council eventually backed down after a month-long battle which included a radio phone-in with Mayor Andy Burnham. This summer, the creator turned her attention to a parking fine she had received from the city council on Bixteth Street in Liverpool.

Bixteth Street, Liverpool, where Zoe Bread was fined | Google

Cllr Carl Cashman used a question during a meeting of the full council to ask how it had taken a TikTok user to point out inconsistencies in the city’s parking signs. Rules changed this summer, meaning parking charges are now active until 11pm.

After being hit with a fine, Zoe found a sign in a car park on Dale Street indicated charges were only in operation until 7.30pm, not 11pm. The machine contradicted this though, with its notice saying fees were now working at the times adopted by Liverpool Council in July.

In her post, a warden can be heard telling Zoe “we go off the big sign” on Dale Street. This has prompted an apology from the local authority.

Responding to Cllr Cashman’s question, Cllr Liam Robinson said in written answer changes had been made before Zoe’s video went live. He said: “For the City Centre Controlled Parking Zone, the operational times are indicated on the entry signs coming into the zone.

“At some locations in the city centre where the timers of parking bays may differ, there are site specific signs which inform drivers of these. Following the change in the times from 8am to 6pm to 7am to 11pm, a programme of amendments to the signage was undertaken to these entry signs, along with other changes to other site specific locations where the operational times may be different.”

Cllr Robinson added how there had been a grace period while signs were updated, given the amount of changes needed. During this time, no enforcement action was carried out.

He added: “The changes were publicised on the website, in the local press and through various social media channels. Additionally, during these implementation stages, warning notices were given to cars to warn drivers that the new operational times were in place.

“In one of the videos by Zoe Bread, it was highlighted that the times on the signs of one of the city centre car parks was different from that shown on the pay and display machines itself. This is accepted, however, this was already identified and changed before the video was published on TikTok.

“Continuing checks are being undertaken to ensure that the signs are correct.”