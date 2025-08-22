A Liverpool grandad feels like he is being targeted over parking after receiving a threatening fake ticket on his car.

Rob Swaine, 68, has challenged Liverpool Council after he believes he was singled out for punishment over his car being parked in a bay near his home opposite HMP Liverpool on Hornby Road.

However, the matter has now seemingly escalated as the former taxi driver shared an image with the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) of a home made parking ticket left on his car. Enclosed in an official looking yellow slip, a crude, threatening message was enclosed inside.

Rob, who has lived in the area for 36 years, said he wanted to complain about what he felt were inconsistencies around tickets being issued. It was then he received a hand written ticket on his car.

It read: “No parking here s***head. Be told.” The ticket was left anonymously on the windscreen of Mr Swaine’s car outside his home.

The grandad, who has also railed against unfinished double yellow lines and residents’ parking bays in his close, set out how in June he was issued with a ticket for parking for four hours in a two hour bay. Mr Swaine alleged that a parking warden only went after his car when others could have been issued with a penalty.

He said: “I know I’m getting targeted. I’m not denying the car was there, if I’ve broken the rules then fine.

“I just want to meet someone from the council to say we’ve got a problem here and the signs aren’t right. Their job is to make sure every car is being checked.

“If these signs are wrong, we’ve been getting parking tickets unnecessarily. I’m paying for a ticket and I shouldn’t have to if that’s the case.”

A spokesperson for Liverpool City Council said: “The limited waiting parking bays on Hornby Road are available for anyone to park in. There is a two-hour limit on the road and any car found to have stayed beyond this limit may be issued a parking fine.

“Hornby Close has a series of parking bays for residents only from 8am to 6pm, which are signposted. During these hours, cars that do not have a valid permit may be issued a parking fine if they are left in the bays.

“Anyone who believes a Penalty Charge Notice was issued unfairly may appeal it through the Council website at liverpool.gov.uk/parking-roads-and-travel/parking-fines-and-challenges/challenge-a-parking-fine/.”