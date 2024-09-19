Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bus company Arriva has made an announcement amid the Mayor’s plan to introduce a rapid transit network in Liverpool.

Commuters hoping for a new train link or 'trackless tram' direct to Liverpool John Lennon Airport will have to wait a little longer but the public transport connections to the city’s aviation travel hub have just been improved.

Bus company Arriva has announced it has doubled the frequency of their 86A service, which operates between the city centre and Liverpool Airport, with buses now operating every 7-8 minutes.

The 86A is one of two Arriva services that run the route from the city centre to the airport and calls at Liverpool South Parkway, which remains the nearest train station to LJLA at 2.5 miles away. Travellers disembarking at the Merseyrail station will also have to wait no more than 7-8 minutes for an onward connection to the airport.

Robin Tudor, Head of PR & Communications for LJLA said:, “We work closely with our transport partners to look at ways to make public transport access for our passengers and our employees more attractive and we are therefore delighted to see the increased frequency on the important 86A service. The many new airline operations from the airport over the past 18 months means more and more passengers are now choosing to fly from Liverpool.”

When will the ‘trackless tram’ service start?

As part of his manifesto to win a third term, Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram pledged to introduce a rapid transit bus system to serve key routes across the Liverpool City Region. He said he envisaged the rapid transit network, which could cost around £100m, running between Liverpool city centre and Liverpool Airport as well as Anfield Stadium and Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock ground.

A ten-wheeled Glider vehicle, first dubbed a ‘trackless tram’, was unveiled last month and will undergo tests throughout Liverpool, to establish key changes that may need to be made to the city’s infrastructure with a view to a full roll out by 2028.

The system will be similar to Belfast’s Glider, which launched in the Northern Irish capital in 2018 and runs on two separate lines using dedicated and mixed traffic lanes.