Man who died after 30ft fall in Speke factory was 'invaluable member of the team'

A man who died after in an industrial incident in Speke on Monday evening (September 8) “was an invaluable member of the team”, the company he worked for has said.

At around 7.20pm, emergency services were called to the Dugdale Nutrition site on Woodend Avenue following reports that the man had fallen into an empty silo. Merseyside Police confirmed he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Dugdale Nutrition described the 43-year-old worker as an “invaluable member of the team”.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company said: "It is with profound sadness that Dugdale Nutrition can confirm that a tragic accident occurred at our Speke plant yesterday evening, in which a 43-year-old member of our staff died.

"Members of our leadership team attended the site last night to assist the emergency services, and we are continuing to co-operate with the police investigation which is now underway.

"We have lost a highly respected professional whose dedication and strong work ethic made him an invaluable member of the Speke team. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues and all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones, friends, and colleagues and we kindly ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time."

An investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death will be carried out by detectives and the Health and Safety Executive.