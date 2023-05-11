Additional train services will run across Merseyside on Saturday, as Eurovision fans descend on Liverpool to enjoy the song contest’s Grand Final.

On Saturday May 13, trains are set to run to a twenty-minute frequency on all parts of the Merseyrail network, except for the Ellesmere Port line which will run to a 30-minute frequency, and late night trains will allow fans to travel with ease after the final ends.

To ensure passengers can travel safely, a number of train station closures are in place.

Station closures: Between May 8 and 12, James Street station is closed from 20:00 each evening to ensure the effective management of large numbers of passengers expected to be travelling around the city.

Liverpool Lime Street Low Level station and James Street station will be closed all day on May 12, to help manage the large number of people expected at the Grand Final.

Wirral line trains will only call at Liverpool Central in the city centre. Northern Line trains will only call at Moorfields in the city centre.

Last trains following Eurovision Grand Final (early hours of May 14):

Chester line: Trains will depart from Liverpool Central at 00:15, 00:45, 01:15, 01:45 and 02:15.

West Kirby line: Trains will depart from Liverpool Central at 00:10, 00:40, 01:10, 01:40, 02:10 and 02:40.

New Brighton line: Trains will depart from Liverpool Central at 00:25, 00:55, 01:25, 01:55 and 02:25.

Southport line: Trains will depart from Moorfields at 23:59, 00:19, 00:33, 01:05, 01:35, 02:05 and 02:35.

Hunts Cross line: Trains will depart from Moorfields at 00:08, 00:40, 01:10, 01:40, 02:10 and 02:40.

Kirkby line: Trains will depart from Moorfields at 00:25, 00:55, 01:25, 01:55 and 02:25.

Ormskirk line: Trains will depart from Moorfields at 00:15, 00:45, 01:15, 01:45, 02:15 and 02:45.