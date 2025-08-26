Major Liverpool Lime Street disruption as trains to Manchester cancelled and delayed

Commuters are facing major rail disruption this morning as services from Liverpool Lime Street are delayed and cancelled.

Disruption from Liverpool Lime Street is expected until 9.00am today (August 26), with EMR, Northern, TransPennine Express (TPE) services to Manchester impacted.

The 6.54am Liverpool Lime Street to Manchester Victoria service (EMR) is cancelled, as are the 7.24am (EMR), 7.28am (Northern). 7.54am (TPE) and 8.02am (Northern).

The 8.19am service to Manchester Piccadilly (TPE) is also cancelled.

The 7.48 EMR service to Manchester Piccadilly is currently running as planned, however, the 8.23am TPE service to Victoria is facing delays.

Services from various Manchester stations to Liverpool Lime Street, including the 7.53am TPE train from Victoria, the 7.54am Northern service from Piccadilly. the 8.07am TPE service from Piccadilly and the 8.32am Northern train from Victoria have been cancelled.

The disruption is due to “a fault with the signalling system”.