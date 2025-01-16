'I find that buses in Liverpool are not very good' - your public transport opinions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool residents express their views on public transport.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

£500 million has been spent to introduce a brand-new fleet of publicly owned, state-of-the-art trains to the Merseyrail network. First launched in 2023, they're replacing the old fleet that has served the region since the late 1970s. However, delays, breakdowns, and subsequent having to repay frustrated customers pockmarked the first year of the rollout.

Buses are the backbone of our transport system, with 80% of all public transport journeys locally being made by bus. Since devolution, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has been working to create a London-style transport network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ve been telling us about your public transport woes | LocalTV

The rollout of smart ticketing across the region's transport network may not be fully completed until the end of the year. The new tap-and-go system will accept contactless payments and will give commuters the best price for their journey. This will also eliminate the need to purchase tickets in advance.

We've been on the streets of Liverpool to ask how you feel about the current state of public transport in the city.

One frustrated commuter told us: "I use the public transport, the buses and trains mostly, but I find that the buses in Liverpool are not very good. I see more buses going round the city centre with not-in-service on, and that's a big hit for me, I must say."

Merseyrail train to Liverpool Central. | Geof Sheppard, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

One regular bus passenger said: "I usually take the bus into town. It's very reliable, but sometimes when there's a bus strike, that's a real pain."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One man was very happy with the service, telling us: "Buses are pretty well on. I'm up from the north end, so they're pretty good, very good, actually. I’ve just come on one."

Watch the full video above for more.