Major road closures in Liverpool this August bank holiday as Everton's first Premier League match and Liverpool Celebrates festival take place.

Tens of thousands of people will descend on Liverpool this August bank holiday weekend, as Everton stage their first Premier League game at Hill Dickinson Stadium and Liverpool Celebrates festival returns to the Pier Head.

Thousands of excited festival-goers will also be travelling to and from nearby Daresbury for Creamfields 2025.

Below are all of the major road closures you need to be aware of.

Liverpool bank holiday road closures

Canada Boulevard (Brunswick Street to Water Street including St Nicholas Place) is closed until August 26 at 11.59pm.

Mann Island to Brunswick Street will be closed for a limited time Liverpool Celebrates festival (August 23, 24 & 25).

M57 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5 - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

Hill Dickinson Stadium

Road closures will be in place two hours before kick-off on the main approach roads to the stadium: Waterloo Road, Regent Road, Ten Streets Area, roads surrounding Wellington Employment Park, and roads south of Bankfield Street.

These roads will also be closed from final whistle until crowds have dispersed. Sandhills Lane will be closed pre-and-post match to assist in crowd management at Sandhills Station. Vehicles will not be able to access the road directly outside the stadium footprint from three hours prior to kick-off.

Ensure your drive to Creamfields this year is seamless, and not riddled with speeding tickets or wrong turns, with our driving guide to the festival. | Canva/Getty Images

Creamfields

Daresbury Lane : This road is fully closed from its junction with Warrington Road to the Halton borough boundary. This is the main road that runs directly past the festival site.

: This road is fully closed from its junction with Warrington Road to the Halton borough boundary. This is the main road that runs directly past the festival site. Hobb Lane : Closed from its junction with the A56 Chester Road to the Halton borough boundary.

: Closed from its junction with the A56 Chester Road to the Halton borough boundary. Holly Hedge Lane : Closed from its junction with the A56 Chester Road to its junction with Runcorn Road.

: Closed from its junction with the A56 Chester Road to its junction with Runcorn Road. Old Chester Road : Closed from its northern junction with the A56 Chester Road to its junction with Walton Lea Road.

: Closed from its northern junction with the A56 Chester Road to its junction with Walton Lea Road. Park Lane : Closed from its junction with the A56 Chester Road to its junction with Warrington Road.

: Closed from its junction with the A56 Chester Road to its junction with Warrington Road. Hatton Lane, Underbridge Lane, Warrington Road: These roads also have closures in effect to manage festival traffic.

In addition to closures, a one-way system is typically implemented on Newton Lane, with the direction changing between the arrival and departure phases of the event.