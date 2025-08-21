Liverpool Celebrates 2025 brings excitement to the Pier Head with a thrilling line-up. Explore all the details here.

Liverpool Celebrates is returning for three days of music and fun at one of the world’s most iconic settings, the Pier Head.

Taking place across the August bank holiday weekend, the family-friendly festival will feature a whole host of fantastic musicians, from Tony Hadley and Sister Sledge ft. Kathy Sledge to local tribute artists. And, there’s even the chance to feature in one a BAFTA-nominated TV show.

Here is everything you need to know.

Liverpool Celebrates 2025 schedule and line up

The festival will kick off on Saturday, August 23, with Legends Day. Headlined by Tony Hadley who fronted 80s New Romantic band Spandau Ballet, day one will see performances from Sister Sledge ft. Kathy Sledge, The Gipsy Kings by Diego Baliardo and The Real Thing.

Liverpool’s party-starters Bongo’s Bingo headline Pop At The Pier on Sunday, August 24, with a family-friendly show and tribute acts across the day including Planet ABBA, Taylor 2, Sweet Like Sabrina, Michelle Lawson’s Whitney Houston tribute and Tanya Alboni as Amy Winehouse.

Bank Holiday Monday (August 25) will honour the famous Mathew Street Festival curated with a day of epic performances from tributes including Run In The Shadows as Fleetwood Mac, Matt Byrne as Robbie Williams, Coldplace as Coldplay, The Beatles, Billy Joel, Noel Gallagher, and The Old Time Sailors.

Liverpool Celebrates 2025 opening times

Saturday, August 23: 1.00pm to 10.00pm.

Sunday, August 24: 1.00pm to 9.00pm.

Monday, August 25: 1.00pm to 8.00pm.

Are tickets still available for Liverpool Celebrates 2025?

Yes, tickets can be purchased here.

Liverpool Celebrates 2025 road closures

Canada Boulevard (Brunswick Street to Water Street including St Nicholas Place) is closed until August 26 at 11.59pm. Mann Island to Brunswick Street will be closed for a limited time during the event.

Filming for the new season of G’Wed will take place during the festival on Saturday, at approximately 5.00pm.