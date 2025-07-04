New services connecting Liverpool to North Wales including a direct link between the city centre and Wrexham have taken a significant first step.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was announced in May how the Welsh Government wants to use a £2bn investment to strengthen ties between Liverpool and Wales’ newest city with the development of additional rail lines.

Among the raft of improvements earmarked over the next decade include the renaming of the Borderlands line to the Wrexham to Liverpool line, which takes in a number of key locations on this side of the border, including Birkenhead and Bidston. There are also hopes of connecting services to a proposed Liverpool to Manchester rail line as put forward by the Metro Mayors in both cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train services between Liverpool, Wrexham and North Wales are in line for an overhaul | Troy Baxter/Flickr

Ken Skates, Welsh Government cabinet secretary for transport and North Wales, unveiled the plans during a summit in Wrexham two months ago. This would include a new, direct rail link between Wrexham and Liverpool.

Progress has now got moving on the scheme with upgrades in North East Wales that will enable two trains an hour to run moving forward. The UK Government committed to supporting work at Padeswood as part of last month’s Comprehensive Spending Review.

The work will see a major component of the Network North Wales vision delivered within three years, resulting in two trains an hour operating along the line. Work will now take place on the design of the scheme ahead of implementation.

The Welsh Government is keen to bring forward the introduction of 50% more services across the North Wales mainline from December 2026 to next May – resulting in a new service from Llandudno to Liverpool. Upon completion of crucial rail line works, increased train services between Wrexham and Bidston to two trains per hour could be introduced within the next three years, ahead of the introduction of four trains per hour that will run direct between Wrexham and Liverpool by 2035.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the renaming, key stations along the Wrexham to Liverpool line would also receive upgrades in the next 12 months.

Mr Skates said: “Delivering the upgrade at Padeswood will bring real economic benefits, helping the cement works and improving connectivity between Wrexham and Liverpool, increasing services to two trains per hour. It was fantastic to hear the UK Government’s commitment to this project, which campaigners have pushed for over many decades.

“Two governments, working in partnership, will deliver this key part of the Network North Wales. Network North Wales is about delivering an integrated, high-frequency public transport network, connecting people to jobs, opportunity, community and a better quality of life.

“While Padeswood is predicted to be delivered in the next three years, more immediate changes include 50% more trains on the North Wales mainline, more trains between Chester and Wrexham and the start of the roll out of Pay as You Go delivering better transport in the region.”