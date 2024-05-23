Liverpool train passengers told 'do not travel' as rain floods route

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bad weather has caused ‘significant disruption’ on routes between the Northwest of England and Scotland.

A yellow weather alert for rain is still in place over much of the country and rail operator TransPennine Express are strongly advising customers not to travel on their West Coast Main Line service on Thursday (May 23) due to flooding.

Services between Manchester, Liverpool, Preston to Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburgh have all been hit with ‘significant disruption’ due to the flooding on the route north of Carlisle.

Darren Higgins, Commercial Director at TransPennine Express, said: “Anyone planning on travelling by train today can choose to defer their travel or claim a refund. The safety of our customers and colleagues is our priority and we are urging customers not to travel between Manchester, Liverpool, Preston to Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburgh.”

Passengers with tickets for Thursday for services on the affected routes can claim a full refund or use their tickets up to and including Friday May 24.

The heavy rain also caused problems on Merseyrail routes on Thursday morning, with trains running on the Chester and Ellesmere Port lines suffering ‘major disruption’.