Liverpool train passengers told 'do not travel' as rain floods route
and live on Freeview channel 276
A yellow weather alert for rain is still in place over much of the country and rail operator TransPennine Express are strongly advising customers not to travel on their West Coast Main Line service on Thursday (May 23) due to flooding.
Services between Manchester, Liverpool, Preston to Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburgh have all been hit with ‘significant disruption’ due to the flooding on the route north of Carlisle.
Darren Higgins, Commercial Director at TransPennine Express, said: “Anyone planning on travelling by train today can choose to defer their travel or claim a refund. The safety of our customers and colleagues is our priority and we are urging customers not to travel between Manchester, Liverpool, Preston to Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburgh.”
Passengers with tickets for Thursday for services on the affected routes can claim a full refund or use their tickets up to and including Friday May 24.
The heavy rain also caused problems on Merseyrail routes on Thursday morning, with trains running on the Chester and Ellesmere Port lines suffering ‘major disruption’.
Merseyrail said: "Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Hooton and Capenhurst, services on the Chester line will start and terminate at Hooton. Rail replacement buses are in operation between Chester and Hooton."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.