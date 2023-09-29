Calday Grange Grammar School has confirmed its students were involved in the crash.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bus carrying pupils from two Wirral schools overturned on the M53 on Friday morning, with ‘a number of casualties’ confirmed by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

The coach struck a reservation on junction 5 of the motorway at around 8am, Merseyside Police said in statement. Emergency services and an air ambulance attended as large stretches of the motorway were closed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bus had been taking students to both West Kirby Grammar School for Girls and Calday Grange Grammar School.

The latter has confirmed its pupils are involved. In a statement, Calday Grange Grammar School said: “We are aware of a situation involving one of our school buses on the motorway earlier today. We’re actively gathering details and assisting affected students and their families. Support is available.”

Councillor Sherin Akhtar of Upton By Chester said the Carvers coach had been taking students to both Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School for Girls.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews have been called to the scene of a road traffic collision between junctions 5 and 4 of the M53 on the northbound carriageway this morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Two fire engines and the Search and Rescue Team are in attendance. Crews were alerted at 8.05am and on scene at 8.16am.

“Crews arrived at the scene to find an overturned bus with a number of casualties. North West Ambulance and Merseyside Police are also in attendance. The incident is ongoing and the carriageway will remain closed for some time.”

Tranmere Rovers share support

Wirral’s local football team, Tranmere Rovers have shared well wishes on social media this morning. In a statement, the team said: “We are saddened to hear the news of a bus accident on the M53 this morning. We hope our friends at Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School are all safe. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with those involved.”

Motorway closures

A spokesperson for National Highways North West said: “The M53 in Merseyside is closed in both directions between J5 (Hooton) and J4 (Bebington) due to an overturned coach. The incident occurred shortly after 8am this morning. All emergency services are on scene along with North West Air Ambulance Services. National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene providing assistance with traffic management.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cheshire Police said the motorway is “likely to remain closed for some time” and asks drivers to “please avoid the area and follow any diversions signposted.”

Motorway Diversion Route

Northbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol:

Exit the M53 northbound at J5

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A41 southbound (New Chester Road)

At the B5133 junction, turn right onto the B5133 westbound (Hooton Road)

At the junction with the B5151, turn right and join the B5151 northbound (Birkenhead Road)

Continue to then re-join the M53 at J4

Southbound traffic is advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol:

Exit the M53 southbound at J4

Take the 3rd exit at the roundabout onto the B5151 southbound (Mount Road)

At the junction with the B5133, turn left onto the B5133 eastbound (Neston Road)

Continue onward and then at the junction with the A41, turn right and join the A41 New Chester Road northbound

Continue to then re-join the M53 southbound at J5