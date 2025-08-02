A series of train lines across the UK are set to be impacted by “major” infrastructure work over the coming weekends.

Saturday, August 2 marks the first day of replacement work on a bridge near Stockport, to the south east of Manchester, meaning train lines will be impacted.

Network Rail are replacing the bridge that takes the Greek Street roundabout over the West Coast main line. The original bridge, constructed in 1958, has reached the end of its life and needs to be replaced meaning weekend services will be impacted across the western stretch of the nation.

From 2 to 22 August 2025, the railway will be closed through Stockport.

The full list of routes impacted are as follows:

Avanti West Coast between Manchester Piccadilly and Crewe / London Euston

CrossCountry between Manchester Piccadilly and Reading / Birmingham New Street / Bristol Temple Meads / Southampton Central / Bournemouth / Paignton

East Midlands Railway between Crewe and Nottingham / Newark Castle, and between Liverpool Lime Street and Nottingham / Norwich

London Northwestern Railway between Crewe and Stoke-on-Trent / Stafford

Northern between Manchester Piccadilly and Hazel Grove / Buxton / Sheffield / Alderley Edge / Crewe, between Manchester Piccadilly / Manchester Oxford Road and Stoke-on-Trent, between Manchester Piccadilly / Stockport and Chester, and also between Stockport and Stalybridge

TransPennine Express between Liverpool Lime Street / Manchester Piccadilly / Manchester Airport and Cleethorpes, between Liverpool Lime Street and Sheffield / Doncaster

Transport for Wales between Manchester Piccadilly and Crewe / Shrewsbury / Cardiff Central / Swansea / Carmarthen / Pembroke Dock / Milford Haven / Fishguard Harbour

National Rail advises using its website to check for delays and replacement services throughout the impacted period.