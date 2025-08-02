"Major" line infrastructure work to impact trains across much of western England - What is being done and what lines are impacted
Saturday, August 2 marks the first day of replacement work on a bridge near Stockport, to the south east of Manchester, meaning train lines will be impacted.
Network Rail are replacing the bridge that takes the Greek Street roundabout over the West Coast main line. The original bridge, constructed in 1958, has reached the end of its life and needs to be replaced meaning weekend services will be impacted across the western stretch of the nation.
From 2 to 22 August 2025, the railway will be closed through Stockport.
The full list of routes impacted are as follows:
- Avanti West Coast between Manchester Piccadilly and Crewe / London Euston
- CrossCountry between Manchester Piccadilly and Reading / Birmingham New Street / Bristol Temple Meads / Southampton Central / Bournemouth / Paignton
- East Midlands Railway between Crewe and Nottingham / Newark Castle, and between Liverpool Lime Street and Nottingham / Norwich
- London Northwestern Railway between Crewe and Stoke-on-Trent / Stafford
- Northern between Manchester Piccadilly and Hazel Grove / Buxton / Sheffield / Alderley Edge / Crewe, between Manchester Piccadilly / Manchester Oxford Road and Stoke-on-Trent, between Manchester Piccadilly / Stockport and Chester, and also between Stockport and Stalybridge
- TransPennine Express between Liverpool Lime Street / Manchester Piccadilly / Manchester Airport and Cleethorpes, between Liverpool Lime Street and Sheffield / Doncaster
- Transport for Wales between Manchester Piccadilly and Crewe / Shrewsbury / Cardiff Central / Swansea / Carmarthen / Pembroke Dock / Milford Haven / Fishguard Harbour
National Rail advises using its website to check for delays and replacement services throughout the impacted period.
