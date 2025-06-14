Major Merseyside road closed due to fuel spillage

The road has been closed due to fuel spillage.
The A5036 northbound between Sefton and the M57/M58 Merseyside turnoff is closed due to a fuel spillage.

The road was closed earlier today and is expected to remain closed for several more hours.

A social media post from National Highways North West said: “The road is closed due to a fuel spillage. Complex clear-up works are ongoing and it is still anticipated that the road will remain closed until later this evening.

“Mersey Police are working on the scene.”

