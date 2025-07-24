Manchester Airport is predicting its busiest summer yet, with more than 5m passengers expected before the schools go back in September.

Here are 10 top tips from Manchester Airport for a smooth journey:

- Be smart when packing your bags. If you’re only going for a short trip, you may be able to only fly with hand baggage – saving you money. Roll up clothes rather than folding them to save space. But check what your airline’s baggage rules are – and make sure to weigh and measure your bags.

- If you’re able to, check in online before you’re due to travel – many airlines let you do this several weeks in advance and will usually notify you by email. This is particularly useful if you only plan to travel with hand baggage as you’ll be able to go straight to security.

- If you will have luggage for the hold of the aircraft and live locally, make use of day-before-baggage-check-in services. Many airlines offer the ability to check-in your bags the evening before you depart, meaning you don’t have to queue on the day. You’ll be able to park for free when you do this. Visit your airline’s website to see if it offers this service.

- Aim to arrive at the airport in line with your airline’s instructions – this is usually two hours before your flight for short haul and three hours before for long haul.

- Remember your passport and any other documents you need.

- Plan your journey carefully. Over the summer the road and public transport networks can be busy so make sure you plan your route carefully and allow plenty of time.

- Make sure you have drinks and snacks on hand. This is particularly useful in the event of any delays on route to the airport, especially so if you are travelling with children.

- If you are travelling with children make sure you talk to them about what to expect at the airport. Airports can be overwhelming so it can be useful to prepare them for what they will experience. It’s also worth packing entertainment for the airport.

- If you or anyone you’re travelling with has any assistance needs, you can pre-book through your airline or travel agent up to 48 hours before your flight. If you are unable to do this in time, you can report to one of the assistance points in all three of the airport’s terminals where staff will be able to help you – it just may take longer than if you book ahead.

- Prepare for security as normal – so with electronic items ready to be removed from bags and no liquids of more than 100mls. Although Manchester Airport’s three terminals all have new scanning technology in place in the majority of lanes, government advice is to prepare to travel as normal until all lanes have new equipment in place.

Manchester Airport Customer Services Director Jennifer Byrne-Smith said: “We’re proud to connect the people of the North to the world – and in the summer that means helping people get away on their holidays.”

She said: “It’s a really exciting time at the airport – there’s a real buzz in the air and the excitement is infectious – but we know the airport can also be quite a daunting place, especially when it’s busy. That’s why we’ve shared some hints and tips to help make life easier for people. The main thing is just to plan your visit to the airport in advance – from your travel to get here, being ready at security, and packing entertainment for children.”

Adding: “We’ve invested more than £1.3bn in transforming Manchester Airport over the last ten years – and that programme is almost complete. Passengers this year will really notice all the benefits of it, especially if they’re travelling from our new, state-of-the-art Terminal 2. And if people follow our advice they’ll really be able to enjoy those benefits and really feel like their holidays start at Manchester Airport.”