The Birkenhead tunnel will be closed to allow for essential works.

The Queensway Tunnel will be closed this weekend as major upgrades continue, Merseytravel have confirmed.

Around 18-months of overnight closures on began on June 5 for work on a comprehensive lighting upgrade. The works will see the existing lighting throughout the two-mile tunnel replaced by an energy efficient LED system, saving on energy costs and reducing the city’s carbon footprint.

While the closures so far have only affected overnight travel, The Queensway (Birkenhead) tunnel will be closed from 9pm on Friday Oct 13 until 6.30am on Monday Oct 16, to “allow for essential works.” The Kingsway (Wallasey) tunnel will remain open.