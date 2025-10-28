Merseyside’s public transport network this weekend is anticipating a “busier than usual” weekend as Liverpool hosts two major sporting events alongside the city’s hugely popular waterfront light show.

Sell-out crowds are expected at Hill Dickinson Stadium and Anfield on Saturday as football and rugby league take centre stage.

More than 50,000 fans are expected at Everton’s new stadium for the rugby league Ashes test between England and Australia which kicks off at 2.30pm while Liverpool will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League at 8pm.

Merseyrail train at Sandhills. | Merseytravel

Across the Mersey, Tranmere Rovers will host Stockport County in the FA Cup at 3pm. Thousands are also expected to visit the River of Light art festival as the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority urges visitors to plan ahead of any journeys on what is expected to be a bumper weekend for the region’s transport network.

For fans travelling to the England v Australia match, three shuttle bus options are available to get to the Hill Dickinson Stadium from Liverpool One bus station, Commutation Row by St George’s Hall and Bootle Strand Bus Station. The shuttle from Kirkby bus station will not be running for this fixture.

Merseyrail will be running a 15-minute service on the Southport, Ormskirk, Hunts Cross, and Headbolt Lane lines before and after the event. Sandhills, Bank Hall and Moorfields are all within walking distance of the stadium on arrival. Cycling and walking from Liverpool city centre is also being encouraged where possible, with safe walking routes and cycle parking available at the stadium.

Mersey Ferries will be operating a normal River Explorer service on Saturday, with the last service back to Seacombe departing from the Gerry Marsden Ferry Terminal at Liverpool’s Pier Head at 4pm. Cllr Steve Foulkes, chair of the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority transport committee, said: “This weekend is going to be another fantastic showcase of our city region’s capability to host major events – from rugby league international tests to Premier League and FA Cup fixtures, alongside the spectacular River of Light festival.

“We want to make sure everyone can get to and from our city region easily, safely, and sustainably, while keeping disruption to local residents to a minimum. Whether you’re coming to watch the Ashes rugby fixture or the football, or just enjoying a walk along the waterfront, please make sure you plan your journeys in advance and check with operators before you travel.”