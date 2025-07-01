New images show a huge moment in the creation of the new Mersey Ferry.

Photos captured the completion of the steel structure that will become the next version of the iconic vessels, writes the LDR service.

Confirmed in 2023, construction got underway last Autumn on the first new ferry to be built to cross the river in more than 60 years.

Work on the project has reached a significant landmark with the lowering of its funnel. The 14m high Royal Daffodil’s steel structure has now reached completion with officials on target to get the vessel on the River Mersey by next summer.

Standing 3.6 metres tall and weighing around 2.5 tonnes, the funnel will eventually be painted red in line with the world-famous Mersey Ferries’ traditional red, white and black colour scheme.

The next step in the new build will be to carry out the installation of all the mechanical and electric services to bring the ferry into operation, along with completion of the interior fit out as well as the internal and external painting.

The £26m Royal Daffodil is due to take to the water in 2026 and will be the first new addition to the Mersey Ferries fleet since the 1960s. Wirral shipbuilder Cammell Laird, which has played a strategic role in UK shipbuilding for the past 200 years, is constructing the ferry on behalf of the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

The vessel is being designed with modern hybrid propulsion that will offer improved environmental performance, greater accessibility, and enhanced comfort for passengers – while reflecting the proud maritime history of the Mersey Ferries. The funnel is a crucial component of the ship, allowing exhaust from the three main engines to be safely expelled while supporting ventilation of the engine spaces.

The Royal Daffodil will include a lift, allowing easy access to the upper deck – new seating areas and bars. The vessel will feature large open plan decks as well as event spaces for corporate functions and private parties.

The vessel has been designed to harness state-of-the-art green technology, with a cutting-edge Azipod propeller system for increased fuel efficiency, along with a diesel-electric hybrid-ready engine. There were fears the historic ferries could have been lost to the Mersey in the 1970s when a bill was put to Parliament to end the service.

This was defeated and the crossings have continued ever since. They were immortalised in Gerry and the Pacemakers’ iconic song, Ferry Cross the Mersey in 1965.