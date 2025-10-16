Proposals for a new bus lane to be installed in north Liverpool have been branded “an absolute joke.”

The LDRS revealed earlier this week how two new bus lanes into the city centre are to be introduced in the New Year on an experimental basis.

Plans were hatched in June to install bus-only lanes on two key routes into town in Fazakerley and L8. Around £125,000 is to be spent getting the roads fit for purpose along Upper Parliament Street and Longmoor Lane in the north of the city.

Last month, city officials signed off on the plans to introduce the new lanes as part of an experiment on their effectiveness with a view to being retained for the long-term. Leaders in Fazakerley have revealed they were not consulted on the plans which have received a backlash from the community.

Road markings and signage, carriageway resurfacing and new bus stops will be installed along each route, as well as automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to police the lanes. A delegated executive decision report from September 26 said the scheme would be piloted for six months to understand the “acceptance by the public.”

Liverpool Council agreed at a transport and highways portfolio board meeting in June to establish the two lanes. Posting on social media, Cllr Debbie Cooke, who represents Fazakerley East, said neither she or her area colleagues Cllrs Paul Brant and Declan Henry had been spoken to regarding the developments.

She described the proposals as “problematic.” Cllr Henry added: “Unfortunately none of the local councillors were consulted about this decision.

“Debbie Cooke and I happened to have (council leader) Liam Robinson out in Fazakerley today doing some door knocking so it gave us a chance to explain some of the issues. At the minute I’ve got no more detail than Longmoor Lane to know exactly where the lane will start and stop.

“I agree that bus lanes could really help ease congestion and encourage the use of public transport but we have to have the infrastructure in place so that public transport is a convenient and cost effective option.” Those living around Longmoor Lane have had their say on the scheme.

Jeni Meli said: “I must be the only person that wants this back but then I don’t drive, I use public transport all the time and I’m sick of being late for work because of so much traffic delaying my bus so a bus lane should improve the daily commute for me.” Vicky Hogg added: “Oh this is going to be a delight that stretch is bad enough as it is going to be an absolute joke.”

Nicki Ruddy said: “It didn’t work the first time round, why will it work now?” Another person commented on social media saying: “We had a bus lane a few years ago.

“It just causes more problems than it sorted, they should have old info on effectiveness. Let’s just say that once hundreds of thousands have been spent implementing this initiative it’s not going away anytime soon.”No additional details have been released about the start and end points for the bus lanes at this stage. The document confirming the scheme would move ahead acknowledged how there would be some turbulence with their reintroduction.

Six months after the completion of the work, charges for violations of the proposed experimental traffic regulation order for the two bus lanes will begin. During the first six months, there will be no income generated as this period serves as a grace period, during which the council is required to issue only a warning notice.