A new map has detailed how the amended parking scheme around Everton’s new stadium will operate with designated areas for motorists.

Liverpool Council announced a raft of changes to the controversial parking scheme surrounding the footprint of Bramley-Moore Dock earlier this week, reports the LDR service.

The parking zone was paused earlier this year following a backlash from businesses and residents over the impact of the scheme. Under the scheme, more than 4,000 residents and 3,000 businesses have been asked to apply for the relevant parking permits to comply with what is called an Experimental Traffic Order (ETRO).

The ETRO will run for an initial 18-month period. The city council has released a new map outlining the designations for nine locations within the catchment area.

After consultation with representatives from those living and working around the Hill Dickinson Stadium footprint, the city council has confirmed it has changed the operation of the parking zone in time for the final test event next month. This includes the introduction of non-event day parking restrictions and extending waiting limits to up to four hours when Everton are not playing.

Around Esk Street, Juniper Street and Blackstone Street, event day restrictions will remain in place, requiring drivers to leave within two hours. Around Walter Street, Ten Streets and Love Lane, permit parking will be required as these have been designated as business locations.

Up to four hours’ parking will be permitted on non-event days. Some business owners warned that the original measures could lead to closures, prompting dozens to protest at Blackstock Market in March and urge the council to reconsider.

Following consultation during the pausing of the scheme since then, the city council has said additional parking bays will be introduced to support businesses and community venues. Blue badge parking bays will also be installed on Regent Road.

Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, the new home of Everton Football Club. | Getty Images

An event day will typically be any sporting or non-sporting event at the new stadium with 10,000 or more attendees. The council’s traffic manager can also apply event day rules for events at the stadium with fewer than 10,000 attendees or that are taking place at other locations like Goodison Park, Anfield or the city centre, where there is a need to manage parking.

The dates of upcoming events will be displayed on signs next to the parking bays and at the entry points to Permit Parking Areas. Letters detailing the full scheme and parking permit application guidance have now been delivered to all addresses within the ETRO boundary.

Applications for more than 10 business permits will continue to be accepted on a case-by-case basis. The council will continue to review the ETRO for the next six months, to allow for any further modifications.

Following that review period, officials will then consider making the traffic order permanent.