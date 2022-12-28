The operator has issued fresh advice with the first week of 2023 set for major disruption.

Train operator Northern has issued a warning to passengers - including in Liverpool - to avoid travelling during the first week of January. This comes as five strike days by either RMT or ASLEF are set to go ahead in the opening days of the new year.

Strikes by the two trade unions will bring services across the network to a near standstill from Tuesday (January 3) through to Saturday, January 7. RMT will strike on January 3/4 and 6/7, whilst ASLEF will take industrial action on January 5.

Northern Rail serve Liverpool Lime Street, Liverpool South Parkway and other stations across Merseyside, such as Southport. You can check on the Northern Rail website for other stations.

The strike action is a continuation of the ongoing dispute led by the train unions. The first days of industrial action took place in the summer and have continued intermittently throughout 2022. This will now likely continue further into 2023 unless a deal can be reached.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “This is a most regrettable start to 2023 and we can only apologise to our customers whose return to work from the holidays will be disrupted by the action by the RMT and ASLEF.

“For many, Monday 9 January will be their first experience of our new timetable – which went live in December and includes an additional 3,000 services a week across our network.

“As such, we’re encouraging everyone to use the new ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on our website to see the changes specific to their local station.”