Police issue update following major road collision in Walton

Police have confirmed that a man has sadly died following a road traffic collision in Walton on Friday.

At around 1.25pm, emergency services were called to Abingdon Road close to Asda to reports of a collision involving a silver Audi A3 and a male pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital via ambulance but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police confirmed that the man is Daniel Cairney, 77, from Walton.

Mr Cairney’s next of kin have been traced and are being supported by specialist officers. The driver stopped at the scene. He is 43 and from Huyton, and has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving; and drug driving. He remains in custody at the time of writing.

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper the Lead Investigating Officer from our Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) said: “First and foremost, our condolences are with Mr Cairney’s family and friends following this tragic incident.

“Our investigation continues at pace and we are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who was passing by the location at around 1.25pm yesterday. Your information or CCTV footage could be of vital assistance as we look to establish exactly what happened.

“I would appeal to drivers in the area who have dash cameras fitted in their vehicles. They may have inadvertently captured footage of the silver Audi A3 hatchback as it drove towards the collision scene, and our detectives would be keen to review this to establish the circumstances and lead up to the crash.

“I am particularly keen to trace a mother who was pushing a pram and walking with three young children before going into the Asda store. I believe they have witnessed this distressing incident and will be understandably shaken. They left the scene before police arrived, so we are naturally concerned as to how they are doing and want to ensure any support that is needed is put in place. If that is you or you have since spoken to the woman in question, please let us know.”

If you witnessed this incident or have any CCTV, dashcam or other footage, please contact call police direct on (0151) 777 5747, email: [email protected] , or via @MerPolCC on Twitter or Facebook, or 101, with reference 25000893346.