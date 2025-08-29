Prepare for the Southport Air Show 2025 with our travel and parking advice, including road closures and public transport recommendations.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southport Air Show returns this weekend (Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31) with thousands of families and aviation fans expected to head to the Sefton coast to experience the magic.

With the area set to be extremely busy, a number of road closures will in place. Here is everything you need to know about travelling to the Air Show, including parking, road closures and travel advice. Full flypast times can be found here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southport Air Show 2025 travel advice

Public transport is recommended, with regular rail services to Southport train station - a ten minute walk from the event.

If you are driving, the postcode for the Air Show is PR8 1RY. There will be some road closures in place, so once you see the signs for the event, stop following your Sat Nav and follow the signs.

Crowds at Southport Air Show 2023.

Southport Air Show 2025 road closures

Marine Drive between the Pleasureland roundabout and the Marine Way bridge roundabout will be temporarily closed from Wednesday, August 27 at 10.00am to Monday, September 1 at 11.59pm.

Marine Drive will also be closed to through traffic on the days of the Air Show (August 30 and 31) between Fairway roundabout and the Marine Way roundabout and between Weld Road and Pleasureland roundabout between 7.00am and 7.00pm.

Esplanade will be temporarily made one way from its junction with Weld Road to the entrance to Esplanade Car Park, northbound until 3.00pm hours and then southbound after 3.00pm on August 30 and 31.

Parking is available on Marine Drive and off the promenade in Princes Park, the Esplanade car park, and Victoria Park. Parking is £10 per car on Saturday or Sunday payable on the day.