People have been warned to avoid rush hour “chaos” at a busy road in one part of Merseyside. Major delays have been reported due to ongoing roadworks and temporary traffic lights.

The junction between Roe Lane and Norwood Avenue in Southport is especially busy during rush hour periods and the school run in the morning and mid-afternoon. However, the newly installed traffic lights and barriers have led to “major delays” with some motorists believing the situation is “an accident waiting to happen”.

To compound the frustration Cllr Mike Sammon said he has been caught up in traffic at the site and can find “no evidence of road work going on”.

Roadworks near the junction between Roe Lane and Norwood Avenue | Cllr Mike Sammon/LDRS

Raising awareness of the issue, Cllr Sammon posted on his Facebook page: “Temporary lights on Roe Lane/Norwood Avenue junction causing major delays during school run. I tried to go around it and still got stuck in it. Avoid!

“Unbelievably there is no evidence of road work going on so I have enquiried with the council why this is. Contractors should take the lights down when they are not required!”

Responding to Cllr Sammon’s post, Becky Bond wrote: “Absolute shambles this morning. Lot’s of children late to school due to Norwood Crescent being completly backed up not able to move out. Accidents waiting to happen there.”

According to Sefton Council’s “Road and Streetworks” web portal, the roadworks are being managed by Cadent which is carrying out “emergency gas repair works”.

The live update said these repairs can take time to resolve, and warned motorists that delays are likely. The portal also confirmed “traffic management systems” have been approved between October 22 and October 28.

Cllr Sammon told the LDRS: “During the afternoon school run, I started receiving messages from residents saying it was total gridlock, with no workers visible on site.

“I immediately contacted Sefton Council to raise concerns, and then got caught up in the delays myself, some waiting up to 30 minutes just to pick their children up from school.

“It was chaos and a very stressful situation all around and I even witnessed cars almost colliding as drivers tried to find ways around the queues.

“I’ll be looking closely at whether this has been managed efficiently and if contractors are leaving the lights up longer than necessary once work is completed.”

The LDRS approached Sefton Council for comment.