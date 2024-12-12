Teen killed and three boys seriously injured after crashing into farm building in West Lancashire
Emergency services were called to the scene in Aughton, near Ormskirk, shortly after 9pm.
Lancashire Police said the Corsa was travelling north on Fir Tree Lane when it veered off the road and smashed into a farm building.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
One of the passengers, a 17-year-old male, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.
Three other teenagers, all boys, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses who witnessed the crash or the Corsa travelling in the area that evening.
Det Sgt Joseph Ghigi, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in the death of one young man and left three others with serious injuries and my thoughts are with all of their loved ones at this time.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have either seen the collision or the car in the moments before the collision, or anyone who has any dashcam or mobile phone footage or CCTV to get in touch.”
You can Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1316 of December 11 or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.