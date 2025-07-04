More than a dozen new traffic cameras could be installed across Liverpool as the city council outlines its plans to make schools safer.

Since 2023, automatic number plate recognition cameras (ANPR) have been installed in a bid to clamp down on moving traffic offences at five locations across the city.

This is owing to powers granted by the government to punish those who do not keep the flow of traffic moving safely. Those waiting too long at yellow box junctions, banned turns and misuse of bus gates could face a fixed penalty charge notice (PCN).

ANPR cameras have been installed in a bid to clamp down on moving traffic offences at five locations across the city | Getty Images

Last year alone, more than 3,600 were handed out to drivers who flouted the rules. Now, Liverpool Council is seeking the public’s views on installing 15 new cameras around box junctions and near schools to manage traffic flow.

Enforcement of traffic restrictions are only considered where it would help improve road safety, quality and accessibility of public transport, benefit the environment or manage the traffic network to ensure efficient movement of traffic and tackle congestion. Powers granted previously solely to London to enforce moving vehicle contraventions were extended to Liverpool.

This was previously only the responsibility of the police. During the first six months following implementation of moving traffic enforcement in practice, Liverpool Council will issue warning notices for first-time moving traffic contraventions.

The warning notice will advise that any further moving traffic contravention at the same camera location would result in the issuing of a PCN. The council has a target to create dozens more School Streets, which prevent the use of cars on a temporary basis.

Restrictions have been set up at Mab Lane Primary School, Much Woolton Catholic Primary School, Greenbank Primary School, St Michael in the Hamlet Community Primary School, Rice Lane Primary School and St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School. It is now consulting on eight further locations and two sites to keep markings clear.

Bus lanes and box junctions will also be monitored. The full list of locations:

Strand Street (southbound) – bus lane Norton Street / London Road / Seymour Street (northbound & southbound) – yellow box junction Edge Lane / Mill Lane (northbound & southbound) – yellow box junction Hunter Street / St Anne Street / New Islington / Norton Street (Westbound) – yellow box junction Hunter Street / St Anne Street / New Islington (Eastbound) – yellow box junction Montreal Road (Northwest bound) & Michigan Close (westbound) – school street Overbury Street (northbound and southbound) – school street Whitehedge Road (northeast bound and southwest bound) – school street Oakfield (northeast bound and southwest bound) – school street Lugard Road (northwest bound and southeast bound) – school street Toxteth Street (southbound) and Upper Essex Street (southbound) – school street Rudston Road (eastbound and westbound) – school street Spring Grove (eastbound) & South Park Drive (southbound) – school street Leyfield Road (outside Broadmoor Park Primary School) – school keep clear markings enforcement Eversley Street (outside Kingsley Community School) – school keep clear markings enforcement

If approved, the council will seek to enforce moving traffic offences, with the aim of implementation next month. Members of the public can give their opinions about the introduction of the new enforcement cameras by going online at https://luke.liverpool.gov.uk/movingtrafficenforcementconsultation where there is a full list of the locations.