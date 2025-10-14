Drivers could soon be banned from parking along part of a Merseyside road due to “dangerous” actions putting people at risk.

However the plans have seen some objections from parents wanting to see their daughters play football.

Councillors at a Wirral Council environment and transport committee meeting on October 20 are being asked to introduce a number of traffic restrictions to enforce no waiting at any time on the north side of Arrowe Book Road in Upton. The changes could be introduced “to protect the traffic splitter island, which is being used as an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing point.”

Restrictions would be introduced on the north side of Arrowe Brook Road | Google/LDRS

But the local authority has received several objections over the plans. People complained it “will force parents to pay” to park in a nearby council car park and that “parking is already challenging and this will make it worse”.

Many of the comments referred to the impact on parents and families visiting the nearby Arrowe Park playing fields. Other concerns included the displacement of parking to other areas and claims the “most deprived areas [are] being targeted when parents [are] trying to keep children fit and out of trouble.”

A report before councillors said the proposals were put forward due to road safety concerns raised by the public, businesses, and councillors “caused by obstructive parking on a busy through route.” The report said the issues seemed to begin before 1pm at weekends.

Used by Wirral and Cheshire’s girls football leagues, over 200 girls play every weekend in up to 36 matches across 12 pitches. The council report said cars park “nose to tail” down both sides of the road, on footways, and across access points to local businesses and homes.

The council said staggering the matches wasn’t an option but a public feedback exercise on the plans saw 50 objections raised. The costs to introduce new road markings and signs would be around £3,000.

The report said: “The proposed parking restrictions are intended to prevent obstructions, dangerous and inconsiderate parking, increase visibility, and protect vulnerable road users. Therefore, this proposal seeks to mitigate any highway safety risk.”

Responding to the objections, council officers said “it is the responsibility of motorists to park somewhere in a safe and non-obstructive manner” and there was limited capacity in any council car park. Officers also said the changes would not “prevent anybody from accessing the green spaces in the area or from partaking in sports.”

Proposals for an agreement to be made with a nearby industrial estate were also rejected as the council “has no control over this land and is not responsible for who parks within its boundary.”

One person had also suggested parents should be able to park until midday. However the council said: “The parking that takes place has been known to obstruct the footways on both sides, making it very difficult for pedestrians to navigate the area.

“Parking which is generated at this location is causing an obstruction and delay and allowing parking here at a particular time would continue to cause a hazard and the need to provide parking restrictions at any time.”

Concerns were also raised by officers about the potential obstruction of a key emergency route to and from Arrowe Park Hospital. It was also pointed out the south side of the road will remain unrestricted.

