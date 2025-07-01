The roll out of 20mph speed limits across Wirral has been labelled an early success after drops in road casualties and collisions.

Wirral Council began changing speed limits on thousands of roads in Wirral in early 2023 as part of a scheme to reduce the number of people being killed and seriously injured in the borough. Four phases of the scheme were rolled out with the first, initially supported unanimously, seeing speed limits change on nearly 1,700 roads.

The roll out is part of a wider strategy aiming to get the number of people killed or seriously injured (KSI) on roads down to zero by 2040 across the Liverpool City Region. It is being funded through the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

New 20mph limit on Claremount Road, Wallasey | LDRS

Councils have had the power to introduce new 20mph zones since 1999 without applying to the government for permission. Research carried out into schemes introduced in areas like London, Bristol, and Portsmouth have suggested casualties have dropped as a result and a briefing to MPs earlier this year said there was “strong evidence” to support this link.

New data published by Wirral Council suggests the scheme, which has prompted protests, petitions, and even vandalism, has had an impact and “is showing success at reducing the number of casualties.” This is part of an ongoing review of the effectiveness of the scheme and whether any roads need to be removed as a result.

This review looked at 15 areas in Wirral where 20mph speed limits were introduced on phase one of the scheme. It took into account data five years before the limits were introduced and one year after introduction.

A report will now be presented to councillors at the local authority’s environment and transport committee on July 9. According to the council, speed dropped in each of the 15 locations with one area seeing a drop in five miles per hour.

There was an overall drop of 2.9mph as well as a 12% reduction in all road traffic conditions, a 23% drop in people killed or seriously injured, and a 8% drop in those slightly injured. More than 300 fixed penalty notices were issued by Merseyside Police enforcing speed limits.

Based on traffic flow data, 64% of people drove below 20mph. There was also a 51% drop in people driving above 30mph and 28% drop in those going above 25mph.

The review of the first phase began following the end of the first roll out at the end of 2023. Further reviews will take place looking at the success of phases two, three, and four.

According to Department for Transport data produced in 2019, the estimated cost of fatal collisions is as much as £2.2m while serious crashes could cost £261,000. This takes into account lost economic output, medical costs dealing with injuries, as well as human costs caused by pain, grief, and suffering.