Merseyrail will run a limited service in Liverpool around the time of the RMT train strikes in January 2023.

Further industrial action by members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) is set to have a widespread impact on travel in and around Liverpool in January 2023. Local railway service Merseyrail has confirmed its service schedule for the New Year.

Over 40,000 RMT-represented rail workers voted to go on strike on January 3, 4 and 6 in a dispute over pay and working conditions. Union members employed by 15 train operators also took industrial action on a number of days throughout December.

Advertisement

Due to the train strikes, services are set to be extremely limited countrywide and that is said to be the case in Liverpool with Merseyrail . The operator has said that it will only be able to offer a “45-minute service calling at all stations on selected lines”.

Merseyrail representatives have noted that they have worked closely with National Rail to ensure it can run “the best service possible.” Even though its staff are not part of industrial action, it will involve staff who operate signalling systems and provide maintenance.

There will be no rail replacement bus services offered during the days of strike action. Though they will be available on January 6 and 7 but only on the Kirkby line between Kirkby and Moorfields.

Services are set to run on selected lines between 7.30am and 6pm to provide passengers with “essential journeys.” Merseyrail advises its customers who wish to travel outside the hours of service to “make other arrangements.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Merseyrail service schedule during RMT strikes in January 2023

A Merseyrail train going through a station. Image: Merseyrail

Chester and Ellesmere Port lines: No trains will operate between Chester and Rock Ferry or Ellesmere Port and Rock Ferry. Trains will run every 45 minutes between Liverpool Central and Rock Ferry which calls at all stations.

No trains will operate between Chester and Rock Ferry or Ellesmere Port and Rock Ferry. Trains will run every 45 minutes between Liverpool Central and Rock Ferry which calls at all stations. New Brighton line : Trains will run every 45 minutes and call at all stations.

: Trains will run every 45 minutes and call at all stations. West Kirby line: Trains will run every 45 minutes and call at all stations.

Trains will run every 45 minutes and call at all stations. Southport line: Trains will run every 45 minutes and call at all stations.

Trains will run every 45 minutes and call at all stations. Hunts Cross line: No trains will operate between Liverpool Central and Hunts Cross.

No trains will operate between Liverpool Central and Hunts Cross. Ormskirk line: On January 3 and 4 - trains will run every 45 minutes, calling at all stations. On January 6 and 7 - two trains will run every 45 minutes, calling at all stations.

On January 3 and 4 - trains will run every 45 minutes, calling at all stations. On January 6 and 7 - two trains will run every 45 minutes, calling at all stations. Kirkby line: On January 3 and 4 - trains will run every 45 minutes and call at all stations. On January 6 and 7 - no trains will run on the Kirkby line due to planned engineering work, rail replacement buses will be available.