Strike action by the RMT is set to continue throughout August.

As commuters are coming to grips with Wedneday’s rail strike, the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) announced two further days of strike action in August.

Over 40,000 workers walked out on Wednesday due to disputes over pay, job security and working conditions.

“Network Rail have upped the ante threatening to impose compulsory redundancies and unsafe 50% cuts to maintenance work, if we did not withdraw our planned strike action” RMT general secretary Mick Lynch explained.

A picket line is joined by Mick Lynch, Secretary-General of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, (centre)

“The train operating companies have put driver only operations on the table along with ransacking our members’ terms and conditions.

“RMT will continue to negotiate in good faith but we will not be bullied or cajoled by anyone. The government needs to stop their interference in this dispute so the rail employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us.”

When will the next strikes take place?

RMT have advised that additional strike action will take place on Thursday 18 August and Saturday 20 August.

Which rail companies will be affected by the strikes?

The following rail companies will once again be taking part in the organised strikes:

What routes will be affected by the strikes?

The number of stations affected by the strikes have led to issues are far and wide as Preston, Wigan and Manchester commutes.

There will also be no bus replacement service running during the industrial action taking place and commuters are once again advised to arrange alternative means of transport during the strikes.

Should any further routes be affected by this industrial action they will be amended to the above list.

The picket line outside Liverpool Lime Street station (Photo: PA)

Why are the strikes taking place?

Much like the strikes that took place in June, the (RMT) are disputing the pay and working conditions of the members.

The latest round of negotiations with Network Rail led to Wednesday’s strike, with union bosses calling the terms “paltry.”

Network Rail had offered workers a 4% pay increase for the remainder of 2022, with an additional 4% pay increase a possibility in the new year should workers accept changes to their current working conditions.