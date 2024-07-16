Tranmere Rovers offering 'unique' job as Rover The Dog mascot at Prenton Park
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tranmere Rovers are offering fans the ‘unique’ chance to represent the football club and bag a season card for every home game.
The club is searching for enthusiastic volunteers to take on the role of Rover the Dog, donning the iconic mascot costume and providing a memorable match day experience at Prenton Park.
- Get the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.
Two individuals will share the role covering all matchdays, community events, and other commercial events as requested. While the job is voluntary, the successful candidates will receive a complimentary season card for all Tranmere Rovers home games and expenses for travel and meals during events
The job advertisement reads: “As Rover The Dog, you'll become a beloved figure at Prenton Park, bringing joy and excitement to fans of all ages. You'll have the unique chance to represent Tranmere Rovers both on and off the pitch, making every match day memorable and engaging for our supporters. If you think you have what it takes to become Rover The Dog and be the face of Tranmere Rovers, we want to hear from you.”
How to apply
Interested candidates should submit an audition video lasting no more than three minutes and showing/explaining how you would a great Rover the Dog. The video and a brief statement must be sent to [email protected] by Friday, July 26. More information is available here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.