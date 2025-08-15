A historic former care home building that was shut down a decade ago amid a litany of issues is to be reimagined as new homes.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Built in the 1850s, Mossley Manor was slammed shut in 2015 as a care facility after being deemed to be dangerous for its residents.

In the years that followed, the 170-year-old building has run into further disrepair and is described as requiring “significant” refurbishment. It was considered for listing in 2022 but was not deemed suitable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current state of Mossley Manor | Ascot Design/LDRS

Now, 10 years on, fresh plans have been issued for the site which could lead to the former Salvation Army maternity and women’s home being converted into a series of new properties. The building has laid derelict since emergency powers were granted to Liverpool Council in 2015 to close it down.

According to a design and access statement attached to a planning application submitted to the city council, the manor was built as a residence in the late 1850s, and was known as Elmswood House when it was constructed. It has undergone several alterations and modern extensions, including an unfinished extension.

The current state of Mossley Manor | Ascot Design/LDRS

The manor has served various purposes and was later used as a maternity home, children’s home, and care home. In 1940, the site became the Salvation Army’s maternity and women’s home.

By 1970, it had changed to a lost children’s home. The manor is currently in need of significant refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed development put forward by Leo Rowland Ltd seeks to revive the currently derelict manor house, to convert it into two new dwellings and to add five new homes within its grounds. The modern extension to the rear and side of the building will be removed, and the existing historic elevations of the manor house restored.

The current state of Mossley Manor | Ascot Design/LDRS

The manor house is proposed to be split horizontally as indicated in the plans opposite, creating two new properties within the building. The existing access points from North Mossley Hill Road are to be retained.

The southern access point will serve one of the homes in the manor. The northern access point will serve the five properties and the other dwelling within the manor house.

In 2015, dozens of residents had to be moved out of the home after magistrates granted the Care Quality Commission and Liverpool Council emergency powers to close the “dangerous” home on North Mossley Hill Road. Siblings Amer Latif, from Woolton, and Amjad Latif, from Altrincham, eventually pleaded guilty to putting residents at significant risk of harm.

They were ordered to pay an £80,000 fine at Liverpool Magistrates Court. A date has yet to be confirmed for the new planning application to be considered.