A trial to chemically castrate sex offenders in prisons in the North West is set to begin.

The programme - which will also be trialled in the north east - is the widening of an existing pilot which has taken place in four prisons in the south-west, and is part of efforts to cut reoffending, the Justice Secretary has said.

The medication limits “problematic sexual arousal” and restrains offenders who could be a risk to the public, David Lammy said. Speaking at the start of a debate on the second reading of the Sentencing Bill, the Lord Chancellor told MPs that the trial in south-west England had been “positive”.

Mr Lammy added: “While the evidence base is limited, it is positive and for that reason we will roll the approach out nationwide, starting with two new regions, the North West and North East, covering up to 20 prisons.”

The expansion means around 6,400 sex offenders will be able to access medication alongside psychological treatment to help change their behaviour and crack down on crimes such as rape, grooming and assault. It comes as part of the Sentencing Bill, which is seeking to introduce reforms proposed from the sentencing review led by former justice secretary David Gauke, to tackle jail overcrowding in the long term.

It also looked at ways to cut reoffending, with one proposal to consider further use of chemical suppressants.

Problematic sexual arousal can be reduced by chemical suppressants and prescribed medication, but the review highlighted the treatment would not be relevant for some sex offenders, such as rapists driven by power and control, rather than sexual preoccupation.

In a statement, Mr Lammy added: “Evidence shows this medication helps suppress urges, which is why we’re expanding access to it. This is part of our comprehensive approach to managing dangerous offenders and preventing reoffending. Make no mistake – those who commit serious crimes will face the full force of the law. But alongside prison, we have a duty to use every method available to rehabilitate offenders and protect the public, as part of our Plan for Change.”

MPs voted 340 to 77, majority 263, to pass the Bill at second reading.

Previously announcing the plan, former justice secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was exploring whether the treatment could be made mandatory for sex offenders. But it is understood this pilot expansion will remain voluntary.

During the debate, Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin was accused of misconstruing the Bill after she claimed it “continues to facilitate the special treatment of defendants according to their racial, cultural or religious identity”. The Runcorn and Helsby MP added: “This Bill does nothing to defend our democracy and end the era of two-tier justice in this country, where free speech is a crime punishable by a more severe sentence than sexual assaults or paedophilia.”

Independent MP John McDonnell (Hayes and Harlington) said: “It would be worth her while to sit down with the ministers, just to take her through some of the detail of the Bill, because I genuinely think there’s elements there that she’s completely misconstrued.

“And I say that, not in any party knockabout way, I just think it’s worthwhile.”

A Conservative amendment to halt the progress of the Bill because it “will lead to an increase of dangerous criminals on our streets” was rejected by 78 votes to 292, majority 214.