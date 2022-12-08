Frankie Goes to Hollywood frontman, Holly Johnson, announced the winner at St George’s Hall.

Veronica Ryan has been named as the Turner Prize 2022 winner. Receiving the prestigious art award at St George’s Hall on Wednesday evening, Ryan is the first individual winner since 2018, winning £25,000. The other nominees each received £10,000.

One of the world’s best-known prizes for the visual arts, the Turner Prize returned to Liverpool for the first time in 15 years, having helped launch the city’s year as European Capital of Culture. Tate Liverpool was the first gallery outside London to host this prestigious prize in 2007.

An exhibition of work by the four artists nominated has been on display at Tate Liverpool since October and is available to view until March 19, 2023.

Louise Shannon, from Tate Liverpool, told LiverpoolWorld: “One of the main reasons why the Turner Prize is so exciting is it really encourages debate around contemporary art.

“We’ve got a really beautiful timeline as you enter the exhibition, which signals the links to Liverpool; whether that be Anthony Gormley or whether that be Mark Leckey. So it’s a really wonderful way to not only learn about the prize but also a bit of history and why it’s so important to Liverpool.”

About the winner

Artist Veronica Ryan is the oldest winner in the prize’s 38-year history, and the second ever black woman to receive the award.

Ryan, 66, created the first permanent public artwork to commemorate the Windrush Generation and creates sculptural art.

She received the Turner Prize for her new body of work Along A Spectrum which explores perception, history and personal narratives, as well as the psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The art features brightly coloured sacks filled with seeds and fruits, hanging from the ceiling.

Fruit, seeds, plants and vegetables are recurring sculptural objects in her installations, representing displacement, fragmentation and alienation.

Turner Prize backstory

Established in 1984, each year the Turner Prize jury shortlists British artists who are either working primarily in Britain or born in Britain working globally.

A new independent panel of judges including writers, gallery directors, critics and curators are selected every year.

Antony Gormley won the Turner Prize in 1994 and his ‘Another Place’ installation is a permanent fixture on our very own Crosby beach.

The Turner Prize is named after 19th century artist JMW Turner, a British artist who was deemed controversial in his day.

Other artists shortlisted for the Turner Prize 2022

HEATHER PHILLIPSON

Turner Prize shortlisted artist Heather Phillipson’s work “Rupture No. 6: Biting the Blowtorched Peach, 2022” at Tate Liverpool. Image: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

Heather Phillipson is the artist who installed the “transformative” Fourth Plinth sculpture in London’s Trafalgar Square. The End features a whirl of whipped cream topped with a cherry, a drone and a fly.

The British artist, 43, was also nominated for her solo immersive exhibition at Tate Britain titled Rupture No 1: Blowtorching The Bitten Peach, which the jury described as “overwhelming” following lockdown.

The judges particularly liked “the audacious and sophisticated way Phillipson splices absurdity, tragedy and imagination” to explore complex ideas.

INGRID POLLARD

Turner Prize shortlisted artist Ingrid Pollard’s work “Seventeen of Sixty Eight, 2018” at Tate Liverpool in Liverpool. Image: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

Ingrid Pollard’s nominated exhibition Carbon Slowly Turning questions our relationship with the natural world.

The 69-year-old was commended for uncovering stories and histories hidden in plain sight in her work over the decades, particularly focusing on race and the concept of other.

Working primarily in photography, but also sculpture, film and sound, the jury were struck by the bold new developments in Pollard’s recent work.

SIN WAI KIN

Turner Prize shortlisted artist Sin Wai Kin’s work is presented in three films, including “A dream of Wholeness in Parts, 2021”, “Its Always You, 2021” and “Todays Top Stories” at Tate Liverpool. Image: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Sin Wai Kin, 31, was nominated for the ability to bring fantasy to life through storytelling, drawing on their own experience of existing between binary categories.

In their film, Dream of Wholeness in Parts 2021, in which traditional Chinese philosophy and dramaturgy intersects with contemporary drag, Sin play’s three hybrid characters.

Nominated for their involvement in the British Art Show 9 and their solo presentation at Blindspot Gallery, Frieze London.