A major player in the rejuvenation of Liverpool's boozers has opened two new pubs in the heart of the Georgian Quarter.

The 1936 Pub Company, which owns a number of venues across Liverpool, including The Red Lion on Slater Street and the iconic 'Big House' on Lime Street, opened The Queen of Hope Street in recent months, and has now welcomed two new pubs just minutes away.

The first is The White Hart, which is located at 23 Hope Street and features six rotating cask ales and has a cosy interior complete with a fireplace.

From the beer garden, you can also access the second new opening, The Engineer, which has a main entrance on Arrad Street.

Described as the 'ultimate back-street boozer', the owners say The Engineer's vibe is 'post apocalyptic pop-up in the middle of the 20th century' with quirky decor. Image: The Engineer via Instagram

