More than 130 new homes could be built on the edge of Liverpool city centre as proposals for two more large towers are submitted to the city council.

Plans for two nine-storey buildings on the junction of Pumpfields Road and Gascoyne Street have been put forward to the local authority as the city looks to rejuvenate the area.

Earlier this year it was announced that a wider plan was being drawn up for the Pumpfields area, a 75-acre zone around Leeds Street. The development of Pumpfields is also seen by the council as a key component to complement the New Town Taskforce submission, which spans 5km from just north of Liverpool city centre, across Everton, Anfield, and Kirkdale and into Sefton.

How the two nine-storey buildings on the junction of Pumpfields Road and Gascoyne Street could look | ADG/LDRS

The fresh plans, submitted by Andrew Kong of Leo Pumpfield Ltd, would divide the homes across two sites containing 71 and 63 apartments respectively. A retail unit would also be included on the ground floor of one of the buildings.

Located on the south-western edge of Pumpfields Road, the site is situated among industrial, commercial buildings and car parking facilities. The area is currently occupied by warehouse buildings and car parking, with level hard standing forming the majority of the site surface.

Existing buildings on the site are between one and two-storeys in height, one of which is a single-storey modular cabin. In 2023, a pre-planning application was submitted to the city council’s planning department for a 15-storey residential apartment scheme – also comprising two buildings – with associated landscaping and parking for 449 homes.

This has been scaled down by more than two thirds in the new application. A planning statement said “a sensitive proposal has been formed that looks to enhance the site and Pumpfields area.”

The rear of each building would contain provision for secure vehicle parking for 33 cars. This would be split into 16 at one site and 17 at the other.

The Pumpfields plan being created by Liverpool Council, which has a key aim of re-stitching the city centre from the Leeds Street corridor into north Liverpool, will focus on identifying opportunities for development, setting design guidelines, creating a strong policy framework, reusing existing buildings and improving public spaces, connections and infrastructure. A design and access statement submitted as part of the application said: “The residential apartments will create new, high-quality housing to meet the current and future needs of the city of Liverpool.”

A date has yet to be confirmed for the proposals to go before planning officers.