Two Merseyside venues have been shortlisted for top awards.

The nominees for the UK Theatre Awards 2025 sponsored by Encore have been announced.

For over 30 years, the annual event has celebrated the creative excellence and outstanding achievements seen on and off stage throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

This year’s shortlist, highlights the originality and creativity of theatre across the UK, with the Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse receiving two nominations. The venue is shortlisted for Excellence in Arts Education, while actress Helen Carter is up for Best Performance in a Play for the theatre’s staging of Shirley Valentine.

Everyman theatre. | Google

Prescot, Shakespeare North Playhouse | Into The Light - stock.adobe.com

Merseyside’s celebrated Shakespeare North Playhouse, in Prescot, is also nominated for the UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre Award, alongside Birmingham Rep and Royal & Derngate.

Venue visits by the judging panel are now underway, and the winner will be revealed at a sparkling awards ceremony on October 12, hosted by Faye Tozer.