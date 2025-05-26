A press conference has been held confirming the casualties of the Liverpool incident.

David Kitchen of the North West Ambulance Service confirmed that there have been no deaths. Twenty-seven people were taken to hospital. Two of those sustained serious injuries, including a child. Twenty patients were also injured at the scene, sustaining minor injuries.

Nick Searle, Chief Fire Officer of Merseyside Fire and Rescue, confirmed that four people were trapped under the car including three adults and a child. Emergency services worked together to lift up the car.

The chief constable of Merseyside Police confirmed that a white British man, 53, was detained by police after a vehicle drove into a crowd on Water Street. She said “we believe him to be the driver of the vehicle”, adding that extensive enquiries are ongoing.

The chief constable said that Merseyside Police “believe that it is an isolated incident” and they are not looking for any other suspects. She added that the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

Emergency services rushed to an incident that happened towards the end of the parade. Liverpool say they are in communication with Merseyside Police and have sent their thoughts to those involved.

It said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident. We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”

A Merseyside Police statement read: “We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool. We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from Liverpool.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision. We would ask people not to share distressing content online but to send the footage or information directly to us @MerPolCC or pass on information by calling 101 quoting log 784 or Crimestoppers.”