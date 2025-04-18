Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mark your calendars – the biggest night in music is back!

For one night only, on Saturday, May 17, cinemas up and down the UK will come together for the biggest night in the music calendar and the ultimate viewing party: The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

The epic final will be broadcast live from the BBC and streamed into cinemas across the country, allowing fans to get together with friends and family and share the incredible experience of celebrating the biggest, brightest, boldest music party of the year on the big screen. Audiences will be able to cheer for their favourites, marvel at the incredible performances, and enjoy watching the night unfold on the big screen.

Where is it this year and what’s our entry?

Switzerland are hosting Eurovision this year in Basel, following their victory at the 2024 contest with the song The Code performed by Nemo. The country also staged the competition in Lugano in 1956 and Lausanne in 1989. The UK’s entry this year is the female pop trio Remember Monday with their song What The Hell Just Happened?

Eurovision 2025 is set to take place in Basel, Switzerland throughout May 2025 - here's your guide to everything you need to know before the huge European celebration. | EBU/Getty Images

Tickets for the cinema screenings, presented in over 100 cinemas nationwide, can be purchased from https://www.songcontestincinemas.co.uk/tickets/.

In the North West, cinemas involved are:

Vue, Preston

Everyman, Clitheroe

Everyman, Liverpool

Odeon, Liverpool One

Picturehouse at Face, Liverpool

Odeon, Trafford Centre

Vue, Cheshire Oaks

Everyman, Manchester St John’s

Vue, Manchester Printworks

Everyman, Altrincham

The Light Cinema, Stockport

Presented on the big screen and in stunning surround sound, the screenings of the Eurovision - Grand Final Live encourages sing-a-longs with all of the 26 acts that will make up this year’s final. Fancy dress is also heavily encouraged.

John Travers of CinemaLive, distributors of the event in cinemas said: “We’re delighted to be working with the BBC to bring Eurovision’s Grand Final live into cinemas across the UK for the third year in a row. There’s simply no better way to enjoy the biggest night in music than in a cinema, surrounded by fellow fans. So, grab your friends, dress to impress, and join us for an unforgettable celebration on the big screen!”