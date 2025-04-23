UNIQLO Liverpool officially opens tomorrow, after months of anticipation.

The highly-awaited new shop in Liverpool ONE will officially open at 10.00am on Thursday (April 24), with the Japanese retailer now boasting more than 20 UK stores.

I was lucky enough to get a sneak peek inside the impressive, two-storey shop which features womenswear, menswear and kidswear collections, as well as UNIQLO’s iconic range of bags and other accessories.

Innovative features have also been integrated into the store, including the smart self-service checkouts, dedicated collection points, and clothing repair, alteration and recycling services.

Located on the Ground Floor is a UTme! station where customers have the opportunity to create their own bespoke designs to customise and print onto t-shirts and tote bags.

As part of the UTme! offering, UNIQLO is showcasing local partners Derek's, Baltic Market and Girls On The Go who have created custom designs inspired by their local communities. The special designs are exclusive to the Liverpool store and are available until the end of May.

Located next to the UTme! is the RE.UNIQLO Studio where customers can recycle, repair or remake favourite UNIQLO items so they can keep wearing and loving them for longer. Customers will be able to personalise and add Scouse inspired embroidery pieces to their UNIQLO items until the end of May.

There’s even a Derek’s coffee kiosk as well as special opening day prices. On top of this, the first 100 customers to make a purchase of £49.90 on opening day and Saturday (April 26) will receive a special goody bag.

Take a look at the gallery below to see inside the exciting new store.

