Huge UNIQLO Liverpool store opens today - opening hours and what to expect
UNIQLO is today (April 24) launching its huge new store in Liverpool ONE, with large queues expected. The highly-awaited new shop will officially open at 10.00am today, with the Japanese retailer now boasting more than 20 UK stores.
The new shop on Paradise Street features womenswear, menswear and kidswear collections, as well as UNIQLO’s iconic range of bags and other accessories. Innovative features have also bee integrated into the store, including the smart self-service checkouts, dedicated collection points, and clothing repair, alteration and recycling services.
UNIQLO has collaborated with Girls on the Go Liverpool, Derek’s and the Baltic Market to make the opening a celebration of the vibrant Liverpudlian community. Derek’s have released a limited-edition sandwich, and special merch is available for a limited time.
UNIQLO Liverpool opening hours
- Monday to Saturday: 10.00am to 8.00pm
- Sunday: 11.00am to 5.00pm
