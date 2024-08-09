Uniqlo to open new store in Liverpool city centre
UNIQLO looks set to open its first store in Liverpool city centre, according to a new planning application.
An advertisement application was submitted to Liverpool City Council this week, seeking permission to display UNIQLO signage outside the former Tessuti store at 90 Paradise Street.
The Japanese fashion retailer is known for its affordable casualwear and basics, as well as accessories such as its viral bum-bag. Though there is already a large store in Manchester, Liverpool residents have been hoping it would return to the city after the Speke store closed many years ago.
The site of the former Tessuti store on Paradise Street is part of Liverpool ONE’s shopping complex and is currently vacant but, the application submitted on behalf of UNIQLO looks like a sign of what’s to come. The application seeks permission for the installation of internally illuminated fascia signage located behind the glass shopfront and the installation of UNIQLO’s logo on the shopfront.
UNIQLO and Liverpool ONE are yet to confirm if/when the Japanese brand is coming to Liverpool.
