Uniqlo to open new store in Liverpool city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The huge Japanese brand could finally be launching in Liverpool city centre.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UNIQLO looks set to open its first store in Liverpool city centre, according to a new planning application.

An advertisement application was submitted to Liverpool City Council this week, seeking permission to display UNIQLO signage outside the former Tessuti store at 90 Paradise Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clothes retailer Uniqlo started off in Japan, but now has shops all over the world.

The Japanese fashion retailer is known for its affordable casualwear and basics, as well as accessories such as its viral bum-bag. Though there is already a large store in Manchester, Liverpool residents have been hoping it would return to the city after the Speke store closed many years ago.

The site of the former Tessuti store on Paradise Street is part of Liverpool ONE’s shopping complex and is currently vacant but, the application submitted on behalf of UNIQLO looks like a sign of what’s to come. The application seeks permission for the installation of internally illuminated fascia signage located behind the glass shopfront and the installation of UNIQLO’s logo on the shopfront.

UNIQLO and Liverpool ONE are yet to confirm if/when the Japanese brand is coming to Liverpool.