'Unique' and 'quirky' Upside Down House attraction confirmed for Liverpool
Building works are set to begin on a new ‘quirky’ attraction in Liverpool city centre.
Upside Down House UK has confirmed it will open a brand-new house in Liverpool ONE this spring, filled with ‘quirky’ and ‘unique’ features. Donning a red and white exterior, and optical illusions inside, the attraction will provide incredible photo opportunities for visitors.
The makeover of the Liverpool House will feature new areas that have never been seen previously, and visitors will be able to capture images of themselves walking on the ceiling, floating amongst the clouds of Candy Land and playing Pac-Man upside down.
The Upside Down House UK company launched in November 2018. Since the success of the first house in Bournemouth, the business expanded to multiple locations nationwide, and in other parts of the world, including France, Germany and Australia. Opening next door to Byron Burger and opposite the Hilton Hotel, the Liverpool House will be the first attraction if its kind in the North West, and the eleventh in the UK.
The building works will start in May, with the venue expected to be completed later in the month. Aimed at families, friends and small groups, tickets are planned to be under £4 for a 20 minute slot and will be available for advance booking online and on the day at the ticket office. The official launch date is set to be announced soon.
