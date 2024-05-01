Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Building works are set to begin on a new ‘quirky’ attraction in Liverpool city centre.

Upside Down House UK has confirmed it will open a brand-new house in Liverpool ONE this spring, filled with ‘quirky’ and ‘unique’ features. Donning a red and white exterior, and optical illusions inside, the attraction will provide incredible photo opportunities for visitors.

The makeover of the Liverpool House will feature new areas that have never been seen previously, and visitors will be able to capture images of themselves walking on the ceiling, floating amongst the clouds of Candy Land and playing Pac-Man upside down.

The Upside Down House UK company launched in November 2018. Since the success of the first house in Bournemouth, the business expanded to multiple locations nationwide, and in other parts of the world, including France, Germany and Australia. Opening next door to Byron Burger and opposite the Hilton Hotel, the Liverpool House will be the first attraction if its kind in the North West, and the eleventh in the UK.