There are no plans for a hosepipe ban across Merseyside amid the continuing dry weather.

As hot sunshine envelops the whole of the UK, water companies across the country have implemented curbs on things like hose pipe usage to manage resources. Kent and Sussex have had sprinkler bans imposed after demand reached “record levels” this month.

Breach of the measures including the use of hosepipes and sprinklers to water gardens, clean cars and fill swimming pools could lead to a £1,000 fine.United Utilities – which manages water for the North West – has clarified its position on bans across Liverpool and Merseyside.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the water company said: “Water resources are around 80% which is average for this time of year. We don’t have plans to introduce restrictions, but whatever the weather, we always encourage people to use water wisely, which saves energy and money and is good for the environment.”

However, after weeks of hot, dry weather across Merseyside, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as thunderstorms and rain are expected to hit after the first official heatwave of the year.