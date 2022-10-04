Thousands of people in Liverpool are expected to receive the payment, designed to help with soaring energy and food bills

The Department for Work and Pensions has announced that the second cost of living instalment will arrive soon with thousands of Liverpudlians waiting to receive the payment.

It is the second part of a £650 cost of living payment designed to help low-income and vulnerable households through tough and financially uncertain times.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said that those on means-tested benefits will get it paid directly into their bank, building society or credit union account from November 8 to November 23.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Chloe Smith said: “Millions of families will soon see a £324 cash boost as part of our extensive £1,200 support package, helping to raise incomes and manage the rising cost of living.

“We understand that people are struggling which is why and we’re committed to supporting the most vulnerable households.

“That’s also why we are focused on driving growth and delivering quality public services so we can continue to support those in need through these challenging times while boosting opportunity for all.”

Here is everything you need to know about the payment, such as the date it will be paid out, the criteria you need to meet to be eligible and how to apply and claim in Liverpool.

What is the cost of living payment?

The £650 cost of living payment is the largest part of a £1,200 government support package for vulnerable households designed to help with rising prices - specifically skyrocketing energy bills .

The first payment of £326 was made in July and appeared in accounts as "DWP Cost of Living".

The November transfer is the final part of this particular support. There are no rules on what the payment should be spent on.

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment?

A household may be eligible for the £650 cost-of-living payments if it receives any of the following benefits:

Universal Credit

income-based Jobseekers Allowance

income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

working tax credit

child tax credit

pension credit