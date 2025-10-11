LDRS

Three tower blocks with over 200 flats in them are being stripped back to prevent a fire harming those inside. Magenta said they were taking proactive steps to address issues.

Magenta Living has applied for full planning permission to remove combustible insulation and cladding from three of its tower blocks. This is because the current materials do not meet building regulations which were tightened following the devastating Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

Planning applications have gone into Wirral Council for the Towers in Birkenhead overlooking Victoria Park, Liscard House on Mill Lane, and Sunningdale in Moreton. All three buildings were constructed in the 1960s.

Other works scheduled include replacing existing windows, installing new insulation, and working on the roof. The changes are being made following assessments done of all of Magenta’s high-rise buildings though some works have already been carried out removing cladding back to the concrete.

Fire risk assessments done of the properties said the likelihood of a fire was considered to be medium. However if a fire were to break out, this could lead to “moderate harm” as an “outbreak of fire could foreseeably result in injury (including serious injury) of one or more occupants, but is unlikely to result in multiple fatalities.”

The assessment by Savills deemed the buildings to be at moderate risk. The fire risk report said: “It is essential that efforts are made to reduce the risk.

“Risk reduction measures should be implemented within a defined time period. Where moderate risk is associated with consequences that constitute extreme harm, further assessment might be required to establish more precisely the likelihood of harm as a basis for determining the priority for improved control measures.”

However the assessment said no major additional controls were needed but some smaller improvements were needed. The buildings currently have a stay put evacuation strategy.

A Magenta Living spokesperson said: “The safety of our customers is a top priority for us. Following detailed assessments of all our high-rise buildings, we took the proactive decision to remove cladding from three buildings to ensure they continue to meet the highest safety standards. This was based on expert advice and in line with the Building Safety Act.

“We are now progressing through the building safety regulator’s Gateway process to reinstate new cladding. This includes submitting planning applications for each building and preparing our Gateway 2 submission, which involves appointing a specialist contractor to carry out the works.

“Risk assessments for all three buildings were submitted in April 2025 and any actions identified will be completed within the relevant timeframes. All our high-rise buildings are currently deemed to be at moderate risk- this classification is based on the nature of the property and the occupants and does not mean customers are at immediate risk.

“It reflects a cautious and responsible approach to safety, and we’ve already taken steps to reduce risk, including removing the original cladding and putting additional safety measures in place. Our approach towards building and customer safety is fully supported by our partners, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service who we have a long-standing, strong relationship with.

“We’ve also made sure that customers living in these buildings are kept informed and involved throughout. If Gateway 2 is approved, we expect to begin recladding works in 2026. Affected customers will be informed first.”