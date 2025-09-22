Update on plans for £15m Merseyside park plus massive development of new 1,600 homes

LDRS

Initial works to create a brand new £15m park in Merseyside may not be far away. The new green space is part of a major project that would see 1,600 homes built.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dock Branch Park is a regeneration project being delivered by Wirral Council looking to transform a former trainline that cuts through central Birkenhead from Green Lane railway station to Wirral Waters. The new park will offer a new route for people to move through the town and offer views of Liverpool.

The scheme was originally supposed to be delivered by 2024 but has faced a number of delays. However plans for the southern section are making progress with the local authority in the process of buying it off Network Rail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September last year, it was revealed the council had already spent £1.9m developing plans for the park and a bid was being made for £15m from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. According to a report at the time, work on the park was expected to be finished around the end of 2026 ready for a 2027 opening.

LDRS

In November 2024, councillors agreed to buy the park in two phases. The southern section would be bought first while the northern part, which runs under Birkenhead town centre, would be bought later following surveys of several bridges along the route.

A report before councillors on November 6 2024 made clear the project cannot be delivered without buying the whole railway line. There are wider plans to create a new neighbourhood in the vicinity of the green space.

The southern section will run alongside the Hind Street Urban Village development, a major regeneration scheme that was awarded more than £50m by Homes England and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. Hind Street is expected to see the delivery of 1,600 homes and the new park is key to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Wirral Council is progressing with the acquisition of the southern section of Dock Branch line to enable delivery of the linear park at Hind Street. In the meantime, the authority is awaiting the outcome of assessments of the northern section which will support future decision-making regarding timescales.

LDRS

“Delivery of the new linear park in the southern section will be part of the Hind St enabling works due to start shortly.”

Back in February 2023, people were given tours of the old railway line ahead of the new scheme. At that point, the project included plans for a new performance space and a museum exhibition, though the latter has since been scrapped.

Work on Hind Street is expected to kick off properly in the next few months with initial works taking place to prepare the former industrial site for more than 600 new homes. Agreements have been signed and a final business plan is expected at a future date.