📰 A number of traffic management measures will be in place as thousands of racegoers descend on Sefton and Liverpool this weekend.

Ormskirk Road and Park Lane between Bridle Road and Ormskirk Road will be closed between 4 pm and 9 pm on all three festival days.

📰 Travellers will be able to fly directly from Liverpool to Reykjavik from November 2022 after Liverpool John Lennon Airport agreed a new deal with Icelandic low-cost airline PLAY.

The route will allow passengers from Liverpool to also enjoy connections to destinations in the USA, including New York, Boston, Washington and Orlando.

📰 The National Trust is opening up the childhood home of Sir Paul and Mike McCartney to unsigned artists to inspire new generations of creativity.

'The Forthlin Sessions' will see unsigned music artists given the chance to visit, write, and perform at 20 Forthlin Road.