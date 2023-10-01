It costs around £100,000 a year for the city council to repair damaged machines.

Police are continuing to investigate amid a spate of attempts to steal money from parking meters across Liverpool.

Days after a 25-year-old woman was given a three-year banning order from engaging with the Liverpool Council-run machines, a video of another woman appearing to attempt to access a meter on Preston Street has emerged. It costs around £100,000 a year for the city council to repair damaged machines.

The footage shows a woman crouched down next to the meter by a parked car appearing to attempt to extract cash.

It was confirmed earlier this week Jade Joynson, 25, of Leeds Street, was given a three-year banning order at Liverpool Magistrates Court prohibiting her from touching parking meters having been convicted of theft. Joynson was convicted of attempting to steal money from a parking meter in Hawke Street on 22nd June.

The order stipulates that Joynson cannot touch or interfere with any parking meter anywhere in Merseyside for three years.

The footage shows a woman crouched down next to a parking meter appearing to attempt to extract cash. Image: LDRS

A spokesperson for Liverpool Council confirmed it had been made aware of the latest issue with a parking meter and takes vandalism of its property “very seriously.” The spokesperson added how the local authority works closely with police in the event of any tampering with the machines.

It is understood Liverpool Council is preparing to go out to tender for a new series of machines amid the expected adoption of a new controlled parking zone across the city centre, which would bring to an end free parking after 6pm and increase tariffs by 10p per half hour for those hoping to leave the car in town. It is expected the tender will be completed some time in the New Year.

The new controlled parking zone had originally been expected to roll out in full this month. A statutory notice is currently out for consultation.

Merseyside Police confirmed they had been informed of the latest incident involving a city parking meter. A force spokesperson said: “We can confirm we received a report that a female was attempting to steal money from a parking meter on Preston Street, in Liverpool, at around 3.30pm on Monday 25 September. If you have any information about this incident, you can contact us via @MerPolCC on Twitter of ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Twitter, quoting reference number 23000930133.”